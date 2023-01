JEE 2023: Duplicate credentials and images under scrutiny, informs NTA

National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday informed that some 'duplicate credentials and images' that have come to light ahead of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2023, are under scrutiny. It added that as a result of the ongoing scrutiny, some of the admit cards will be released later.

The NTA informed on Twitter that admit cards of some of the candidates have been issued, while those under review will be released after 'close scrutiny'. Other eligible canbdidates will take the exam between January 28 to February 1, 2023, the NTA said.

"The representations on duplicate credentials/images are under scrutiny and Admit Cards for some candidates have been issued. Others will be released after close scrutiny. Examination of other candidates found eligible will be held between 28th Jan to 1st Feb, 2023," the NTA tweeted. (ANI)

