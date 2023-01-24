Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki India shares surge over 3 pc on robust Q3 earnings

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2023 20:16 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 19:50 IST
Maruti Suzuki India shares surge over 3 pc on robust Q3 earnings
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@Maruti_Corp)
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Tuesday surged over 3 per cent after the firm reported an over a two-fold jump in its December quarter net profit.

The stock of the automobile manufacturer jumped 3.27 per cent to settle at Rs 8,698.60 per scrip on the BSE.

On the NSE, it advanced 3.31 per cent to end at Rs 8,696 apiece.

On Tuesday, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) reported an over a two-fold jump in its net profit to Rs 2,351.3 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022, on account of robust sales aided by enhanced product portfolio.

The auto major had reported a net profit of Rs 1,011.3 crore in the October-December quarter of the previous fiscal, it said in a regulatory filing.

During the third quarter of 2022-23, the company said its net sales rose to Rs 27,849.2 crore while the same stood at Rs 22,187.6 crore in the year-ago period.

The country's largest carmaker said it sold a total of 4,65,911 vehicles during the third quarter of FY23.

Sales in the domestic market stood at 4,03,929 units while exports were at 61,982 units in the quarter under review, it added.

The 30-share BSE Sensex indice rose 37.08 points or 0.06 per cent at 60,978.75 on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
3
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India
4
Daniel Calugar Share How AI Protects Your Finance Account from Fraud

Daniel Calugar Share How AI Protects Your Finance Account from Fraud

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023