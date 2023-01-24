Maruti Suzuki India shares surge over 3 pc on robust Q3 earnings

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Tuesday surged over 3 per cent after the firm reported an over a two-fold jump in its December quarter net profit.

The stock of the automobile manufacturer jumped 3.27 per cent to settle at Rs 8,698.60 per scrip on the BSE.

On the NSE, it advanced 3.31 per cent to end at Rs 8,696 apiece.

On Tuesday, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) reported an over a two-fold jump in its net profit to Rs 2,351.3 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022, on account of robust sales aided by enhanced product portfolio.

The auto major had reported a net profit of Rs 1,011.3 crore in the October-December quarter of the previous fiscal, it said in a regulatory filing.

During the third quarter of 2022-23, the company said its net sales rose to Rs 27,849.2 crore while the same stood at Rs 22,187.6 crore in the year-ago period.

The country's largest carmaker said it sold a total of 4,65,911 vehicles during the third quarter of FY23.

Sales in the domestic market stood at 4,03,929 units while exports were at 61,982 units in the quarter under review, it added.

The 30-share BSE Sensex indice rose 37.08 points or 0.06 per cent at 60,978.75 on Tuesday.

