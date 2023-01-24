UK must review decision to block UK-France power cable project - court ruling

Britain must review its refusal to grant development consent for a high-voltage undersea power cable project linking Britain and France, London's High Court ruled on Tuesday.

Investment firm Aquind – which says its undersea cable linking England and Normandy would be able to transmit 16,000,000 MWh of electricity each year – took legal action after then-Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng refused consent in January 2022.

