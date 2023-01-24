UK must review decision to block UK-France power cable project - court ruling
Reuters | London | Updated: 24-01-2023 20:19 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 20:13 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain must review its refusal to grant development consent for a high-voltage undersea power cable project linking Britain and France, London's High Court ruled on Tuesday.
Investment firm Aquind – which says its undersea cable linking England and Normandy would be able to transmit 16,000,000 MWh of electricity each year – took legal action after then-Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng refused consent in January 2022.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- London
- Britain
- Kwasi Kwarteng
- England
- High Court
- France
- Normandy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Britain's groundbreaking satellite launch ends in failure
Britain says Russian forces may control most of eastern Ukraine's Soledar
Britain says if not when as consults on digital pound
Britain to push ahead with readying ground for a digital pound
Britain's satellite hopes undimmed by mission failure