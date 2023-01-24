Left Menu

Nine girls admitted to hospital after having midday meal at Delhi government school, probe on

Tuesday morning in the Shahdara district of East Delhi, the health of girl students in a Delhi government school deteriorated after consuming a mid-day meal.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nine schoolgirls were admitted to a hospital on Tuesday after eating a mid-day meal at a government school in Delhi's Shahdara. Delhi police are probing the matter. Tuesday morning in the Shahdara district of East Delhi, the health of girl students in a Delhi government school deteriorated after consuming a mid-day meal.

After eating the mid-day meal, the girls complained of stomach pain and vomiting, after which more than half a dozen girls were admitted to the hospital for treatment. Delhi Police has received a Medico-Legal Case of 9 girl students. The Delhi police are going to register a case in the matter.

Earlier this month on January 12, children in a school in West Bengal's Birbhum experienced the horror and health implication of consuming lentils from a pan that also cooked a small snake with it. Several students of Mandalpur Primary School in Dheka area of the Mayureshwar II block were hospitalised after consuming their midday meal provided by the government.

All the students were immediately rushed to the Rampurhat Medical College Hospital. All were later discharged. The officials said that around 20 of the total 53 students in the school ate the mid-day meal.

The horror came to the fore after a school staff members who cooked the mid-day meal claimed that a snake was found in a container containing the lentils. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

