Positive discussions held with Amit Shah to strengthen, empower sugar industry: Maha CM
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his Deputy Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his Deputy Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital. Speaking to the media after the meeting, Shinde said that there was a discussion to strengthen and empower the sugar industry in the state.
"On behalf of Maharashtra, I'd like to thank the Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah. He has taken up the sugar industry very seriously. There should be margin money, working capital, loan restructuring and strengthening of primary agriculture societies," Shinde said. The Chief Minister said that he expects that Maharashtra's sugar industry will benefit from the move.
"There was a positive discussion to strengthen and empower the sugar industry. We expect that Maharashtra's sugar industry and farmers will benefit from this," he said. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
