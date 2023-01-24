Assam Rifles organises medical camp for Bru refugees in Tripura
The objective of the camp was to give free medicine, and medical advice and refer them for specialized treatment/surgery if required. Doctors have also carried out basic medical check of all refugees.
Assam Rifles organised a medical camp for Bru refugees in North Tripura district on Tuesday. The one-day specialist medical camp was organised at Kaskaupara near Dhamchera by Radhanagar Battalion of Agartala Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East). The medical camp was inaugurated by the Commandant and Chief Medical Officer of Radhanagar Bn.
According to Assam Rifle, a total of 546 refugees were screened and given free consultations along with free medicines during the camp. The objective of the camp was to give free medicine, and medical advice and refer them for specialized treatment/surgery if required. Doctors have also carried out basic medical check of all refugees.
The rehabilitation centre chief and all the refugees have expressed their gratitude to the Assam Rifles for their contribution in the smooth rehabilitation of the Bru refugees, said the official statement. (ANI)
