Left Menu

Indus Towers posts Rs 708 crore loss in Q3

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2023 21:05 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 21:05 IST
Indus Towers posts Rs 708 crore loss in Q3
  • Country:
  • India

The country's largest telecom infrastructure company Indus Towers on Tuesday posted a consolidated loss of Rs 708.2 crore for the December 2022 quarter, mainly on account of doubtful recovery from Vodafone Idea.

Indus Towers posted a profit of Rs 1,570 crore in the same period a year ago.

''The loss in the books was a result of the adoption of stringent accounting practices by the Company due to continued shortfall in collections from one of the major customers,'' Indus Towers in a statement said -- in an apparent reference to debt-ridden Vodafone Idea (VIL).

The company's revenue declined by about 2 per cent to Rs 676.5 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 692.74 crore in the December 2021 quarter, according a regulatory filing.

''Our financial performance remains impacted as we have adopted stringent accounting practices amid a persistent shortfall in collections,'' Indus Towers, Managing Director and CEO, Prachur Sah said.

VIL has proposed a payment plan to Indus Towers wherein they conveyed their ability to pay part of the billed amount till December 2022 and 100 per cent thereafter along with clearance in a phased manner between January 2023 and July 2023 of the old dues that would accumulate till December 2022.

''During the current quarter, the funding plan of the said customer has not materialised and although the committed part payment till December has been received, the customer has indicated challenges in complying with a higher payment plan in future,'' Sah said in a note.

Following the refusal of VIL to continue on higher payment plans, Indus has made an additional allowance of doubtful debt of Rs 2,298.1 crore and taken an impairment of the revenue equalisation asset up to September 30, 2022, for VIL worth Rs 493 crore.

Further, Indus has not recognised Rs 66.3 crore for the reported quarter in the revenue from operations due to uncertainty of collection in future.

''It may be noted that the potential loss of a significant customer due to its ability to continue as a going concern or the Group's failure to attract new customers could have an adverse effect on the business, results of operations and financial condition of the Group,'' the note said.

As on December 31, 2022, Bharti Airtel Limited along with its wholly-owned subsidiary Nettle Infrastructure Investments Limited held 47.95 per cent of shares and Vodafone Group Plc through its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary companies held 21.05 per cent shares in Indus Towers.

The company added 4,644 mobile towers on a year-over-year basis taking its total number of installed towers to 1,83,392. VIL's gross debt in the September 2022 quarter stood at Rs 2,20,320 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
3
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India
4
Daniel Calugar Share How AI Protects Your Finance Account from Fraud

Daniel Calugar Share How AI Protects Your Finance Account from Fraud

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023