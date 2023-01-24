Left Menu

Himachal CM meets Union Minister Jitendra Singh, requests Chamba district be included under Aroma Mission

Himachal Pradesh Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday, met Union Minister Jitendra Singh, held deliberations regarding the strengthening of agriculture, horticulture and health sector.

24-01-2023
Himachal CM meets Union Minister Jitendra Singh, requests Chamba district be included under Aroma Mission
Union Minister Jitendra Singh and Himachal Pradesh Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Himachal Pradesh Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday, met Union Minister Jitendra Singh, held deliberations regarding the strengthening of agriculture, horticulture and health sector. CM Sukhu who is on a visit to Delhi stressed towards strengthening of agriculture, horticulture and the health sector by adopting modern techniques and by making the best use of science and technology, informed the government through a release on Tuesday.

The Himachal CM said that the state government mulls to set up a department of nuclear medicine in one of the medical colleges of the state so that facility of radiation therapy could be provided to cancer patients saving their time and resources. "The need of the hour was to adopt the modern scientific methodology of farming instead of practising traditional methods," said the Chief Minister and urged for providing technological support for the same.

He also requested for providing support to the officers of the horticulture and agriculture departments of the state besides organising orientation programmes for them, so as to enable them to be more familiar with new innovative technology. CM Sukhu requested to organise training for the farmers and horticulturists for making them acquainted with the new techniques.

These new techniques will help farmers and horticulturalists in improving the quality of their produce, he said. The Chief Minister also advocated including the Chamba district under 'Aroma Mission' for the cultivation of Lavender plants and to provide technological support to the farmers for the same.

Keeping in view the vulnerability of the state to earthquakes CM Sukhu requested for establishing a high-tech seismic laboratory cum data analysis centre in Kangra and Hamirpur seismic zone. Apprising the Union Minister Jitendra Singh, CM Sukhu said, "As the state was more prone to natural calamities, there was a need for setting up Doppler Radars in the two tribal districts of Kinnaur and Lahaul Spiti, besides establishing weather observatories at Hamirpur, Chamba, Nalagarh, Keylong and Kaza regions along-with a data centre in Hamirpur district in order to strengthen disaster response, analysis and dissemination of weather information."

This will not only help save lives but will give timely weather information to farmers and horticulturalists of the State, he added. The Union Minister lauded the concern of Chief Minister towards Himalayan ecology and his keen interest in science and technology. He also assured of all possible support to the state government.

Principal Secretary to CM, Bharat Khera, Resident Commissioner Meera Mohanty, and Principal Private Secretary to CM Vivek Bhatia were also present in the meeting. (ANI)

