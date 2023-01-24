Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2125 hours: DEL16 BIZ-LD RESULTS-MARUTI Maruti Suzuki Q3 net jumps over two-fold to Rs 2,351 cr New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday reported over two-fold jump in its net profit to Rs 2,351.3 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022, on account of robust sales aided by enhanced product portfolio.

DEL50 BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex, Nifty trim gains to close almost flat amid volatile trade Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex trimmed early gains to close marginally higher while Nifty settled flat in choppy trade on Tuesday as gains in auto shares were offset by selling pressure in banking and energy shares.

DEL87 BIZ-LD RUPEE Rupee falls 28 paise against US dollar Mumbai: The rupee fell 28 paise to close at 81.70 against the US dollar on Tuesday amid stronger American currency and unabated foreign fund outflow.

DEL49 BIZ-CHANDRASEKHAR-LD PIB Govt to hold separate consultation next month on PIB fact check: MoS IT New Delhi: Amid outrage over a plan to give powers to its arm PIB to police fake news on social media, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Tuesday said that the government will next month hold discussions with stakeholders before the proposal is implemented.

DCM99 BIZ-CCI-LD CHAIRPERSON Govt extends tenure of Sangeeta Verma as CCI's acting Chairperson New Delhi: The government has extended the tenure of Sangeeta Verma as the acting Chairperson of the Competition Commission of India, which has been functioning without a full-time Chairperson for three months now.

DEL41 AVI-DGCA-LD AIR INDIA Paris-New Delhi flight incidents: DGCA slaps Rs 10 lakh fine on Air India New Delhi: Aviation regulator DGCA on Tuesday imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Air India for not reporting two incidents of unruly passenger behaviour onboard a Paris-New Delhi flight in December last year.

DEL40 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold rises Rs 295; silver declines Rs 63 New Delhi: Gold price rose Rs 295 to Rs 57,217 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday amid gains in the precious metal globally, according to HDFC Securities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)