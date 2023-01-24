Left Menu

EU leaders to back new funding for green industry in Feb -draft

The draft conclusions for the Feb 9-10 EU leaders' summit, seen by Reuters, signal that Germany and other northern European countries could drop their objections to the EU jointly raising more money. The conclusions showed leaders will also call for simpler permit procedures for green investments as the 27-nation bloc strives to remain attractive to clean tech companies.

Reuters | Updated: 24-01-2023 22:04 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 22:04 IST
EU leaders to back new funding for green industry in Feb -draft

European Union leaders will give clearance in February for work on new EU funding for the green tech industry to counterbalance subsidies in the United States and China, as well as more flexible use of existing funds and looser state aid rules. The draft conclusions for the Feb 9-10 EU leaders' summit, seen by Reuters, signal that Germany and other northern European countries could drop their objections to the EU jointly raising more money.

The conclusions showed leaders will also call for simpler permit procedures for green investments as the 27-nation bloc strives to remain attractive to clean tech companies. European makers of wind turbines, solar panels, batteries and hydrogen are now considering whether to invest in the United States instead because of the $369 billion of subsidies offered under the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, much of it subject to local content requirements.

In reaction, the EU wants to loosen its state aid rules to allow faster and greater government support to green sectors. But since not all 27 EU governments can subsidise to the same extent, the leaders will seek proposals from the European Commission on EU funding. This would likely come from jointly borrowed money that would be passed on to governments as loans, like in the existing employment support scheme SURE.

"Even access to financial means is instrumental to a fully effective EU policy response," the draft conclusions said. In the longer term, the leaders will expect the EU executive Commission to come up with a plan for a European Sovereignty Fund to support investment, possibly with the involvement of the private sector and the European Investment Bank.

The leaders will also call for better investment conditions in the bloc, such as fast-tracking permits for new clean-tech projects and more green-focused public procurement rules.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
3
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India
4
Daniel Calugar Share How AI Protects Your Finance Account from Fraud

Daniel Calugar Share How AI Protects Your Finance Account from Fraud

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023