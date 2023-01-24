Left Menu

Stellantis recalls 76,000 plug-in hybrid minivans over engine issue

Automaker Stellantis' U.S. unit said on Tuesday it was recalling 76,000 plug-in hybrid electric minivans because of a short circuit issue that could cause engines to stall unexpectedly. The recall covers 67,000 2017 to 2023 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivans in the United States and about 9,000 in other countries.

Stellantis recalls 76,000 plug-in hybrid minivans over engine issue
Automaker Stellantis' U.S. unit said on Tuesday it was recalling 76,000 plug-in hybrid electric minivans because of a short circuit issue that could cause engines to stall unexpectedly.

The recall covers 67,000 2017 to 2023 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivans in the United States and about 9,000 in other countries. The automaker said an internal transmission wiring connector may short circuit, resulting in an unexpected engine shutdown. Stellantis said it was aware of six customer assistance records, 242 warranty claims and 59 field reports potentially related to this issue but was unaware of any accidents or injuries potentially related to the recall. An internal review of customer data discovered reports of stalling in 0.2% of this vehicle population.

The automaker will update the power inverter software and, if needed, update the instrument panel cluster software. An inverter helps control the flow of electricity to and from the battery pack.

