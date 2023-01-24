Left Menu

J-K: Five 'brainwashed' juveniles counselled, handed over to parents

Five juveniles brainwashed by their Pakistani handlers to join terror groups, were counselled and handed over to their parents, SSP Baramulla informed on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 24-01-2023 22:40 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 22:40 IST
J-K: Five 'brainwashed' juveniles counselled, handed over to parents
SSP Baramulla A Ashok Nagpure. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five juveniles brainwashed by their Pakistani handlers to join terror groups, were counselled and handed over to their parents, SSP Baramulla informed on Tuesday.

SSP Baramulla A Ashok Nagpure told ANI that the five minors were brainwashed and radicalised through social media and the authorities rescued them from getting involved with the terror groups.

"Five juveniles, who were being brainwashed by their Pakistani handlers through social media to join terror groups, were identified. With help of their parents, we counselled and rescued them from getting involved with terror groups. They were handed over to their parents," SSP Baramulla said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
3
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India
4
Daniel Calugar Share How AI Protects Your Finance Account from Fraud

Daniel Calugar Share How AI Protects Your Finance Account from Fraud

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023