Don't seek to create any disharmony, JNUSU writes to university on directions against screening of BBC documentary

JNU Students Union has written to the university administration over its firm advisory against screening of BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that they "do not seek to create any form of disharmony". "By screening it, we don't seek to create any form of disharmony. The purpose is only to watch the documentary on campus. Only the students with voluntary interest will take part in screening," JNUSU said in its letter to JNU Administration.

The letter referred to the university's advisory of January 23 against the screening of the documentary/movie "India: The Modi Question" scheduled to be screened on Tuesday at 9 pm. It said that the screening of the documentary "is a voluntary action by the students" who wish to watch the screening.

The letter asked rules under which permission is required from administration for screening any film or documentary on the university premises. Jawaharlal Nehru University on Monday warned against the screening of the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A group of students released a pamphlet for the screening of the documentary on Tuesday. The university advisory had said it has come to the notice of the administration that "a group of students have in the name of JNUSU released a pamphlet for screening a documentary movie 'India: The Modi Question' scheduled for 24th January, 2023 at 9 pm".

"No prior permission for this event has been taken from the JNU Administration. This is to emphasize that such an unauthorized activity may disturb peace and harmony of the University Campus," it added. The administration had advised the individuals to cancel the screening warning of strict action against them upon the non-compliance with the advisory.

"The concerned students/individuals are firmly advised to cancel the proposed programme immediately, failing which strict disciplinary action may be initiated as per the University rules. This issues with the approval of the Competent Authority," it said. India has denounced the controversial BBC documentary series on PM Modi, describing as a "propaganda piece" designed to push a discredited narrative. (ANI)

