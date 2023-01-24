Germany to send Leopard tanks to Kyiv, allow others to do so - Spiegel
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has decided to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and allow other countries such as Poland to do so while the U.S. may supply Abrams tanks, magazine Spiegel reported on Tuesday. A government spokesperson declined to comment. In the longer term, more tanks could be restored to be fit for use, according to the magazine.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has decided to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and allow other countries such as Poland to do so while the U.S. may supply Abrams tanks, magazine Spiegel reported on Tuesday.
A government spokesperson declined to comment. The defence ministry was not immediately available for comment. The decision concerns at least one company of Leopard 2 A6 tanks that will be provided out of Bundeswehr stocks, Spiegel said.
Other allies, in Scandinavia for example, intend to go along with Germany in supplying their Leopard tanks to Kyiv, the magazine reported. In the longer term, more tanks could be restored to be fit for use, according to the magazine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
