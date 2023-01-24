Patra Chawl land scam: Mumbai sessions court adjourns hearing in money laundering case against Sanjay Raut till Feb 27
Today's hearing was adjourned due to the non-submission of summon report to others by investigating agency.
- Country:
- India
Mumbai Sessions Court on Tuesday adjourned hearing for the Patra Chawl land scam case till February 27, one of the accused being Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut. On Tuesday, the hearing was held for framing of charges in the Patra Chawl scam case. Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) MP Sanjay Raut and Praveen Raut reached the sessions court for the hearing.
Today's hearing was adjourned due to the non-submission of summon report to others by investigating agency. MP Sanjay Raut and former director of Guru Ashish Construction Pvt Ltd Praveen Raut reached the court for the hearing.
The hearing was adjourned until February 27 due to the investigative agency's non-submission of the summon report. The Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and the second accused Praveen Raut were granted bail in November 2022 by the PMLA court in Mumbai in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case.
Raut was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on August 1 in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl in suburban Goregaon in Mumbai. On June 28, 2022, he was summoned by the ED in connection to the prevention of the money laundering case pertaining to the Rs 1034 crore Patra Chawl land scam.
Back in August 2022, his wife was also summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the scam. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Ratna Puruskar 2023, known to be the Epitome of State felicitation scheduled this month end in Mumbai
Passenger held at Mumbai airport with Rs 28 cr cocaine concealed in duffle bag
Three Mumbai residents held with MD drug worth Rs 28 lakh
NHRC to hold two-day camp in Mumbai to hear pending cases of human rights violations
Aadyam to return after two years with six plays in Mumbai, Delhi