Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. grants license to Trinidad and Tobago to develop Venezuela offshore gas field

Speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, the senior official said that "the Maduro regime will not be permitted to receive any cash payments from this project" and that all remaining U.S. sanctions would remain unchanged and still be enforced. "This decision is the result of extensive diplomacy between Vice President Kamala Harris and Caribbean leaders, who have made it clear that granting this specific license would help ensure their energy security and decrease the region's reliance on energy resources from other countries, including Russia," the official said.

Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2023 02:31 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 02:31 IST
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. grants license to Trinidad and Tobago to develop Venezuela offshore gas field

The U.S. Treasury Department has granted a license to Trinidad and Tobago to develop a major gas field located in Venezuelan territorial waters, a senior Biden administration official said on Tuesday, marking a further easing of some sanctions on Venezuela.

The U.S. license, issued at the Trinidad government's request, means the Caribbean island nation will be allowed to resume doing business with Venezuelan heavily sanctioned state-run oil company PDVSA related to the Dragon gas field. Speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, the senior official said that "the Maduro regime will not be permitted to receive any cash payments from this project" and that all remaining U.S. sanctions would remain unchanged and still be enforced.

"This decision is the result of extensive diplomacy between Vice President Kamala Harris and Caribbean leaders, who have made it clear that granting this specific license would help ensure their energy security and decrease the region's reliance on energy resources from other countries, including Russia," the official said. PDVSA has found reserves of 4.2 trillion cubic feet (TCF) in Venezuela's Dragon field, off the country's eastern coast. The project was headed for production almost a decade ago, but stalled over lack of capital and partners, and sanctions. (Reporting By Matt Spetalnick, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
3
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India
4
Daniel Calugar Share How AI Protects Your Finance Account from Fraud

Daniel Calugar Share How AI Protects Your Finance Account from Fraud

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023