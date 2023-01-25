Zelenskiy says Ukraine needs decisions on deliveries of modern tanks
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that Kyiv needs decisions on real deliveries of modern tanks that would strengthen the country's defence. "Discussions must be concluded with decisions," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. "Decisions on real strengthening of our defense against terrorists. Allies have the required number of tanks.
"Discussions must be concluded with decisions," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. "Decisions on real strengthening of our defense against terrorists. Allies have the required number of tanks. When the needed weighty decisions are made, we will be happy to thank you for each weighty decision."
