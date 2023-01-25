Left Menu

Zelenskiy says Ukraine needs decisions on deliveries of modern tanks

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that Kyiv needs decisions on real deliveries of modern tanks that would strengthen the country's defence. "Discussions must be concluded with decisions," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. "Decisions on real strengthening of our defense against terrorists. Allies have the required number of tanks.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 25-01-2023 03:34 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 03:22 IST
Zelenskiy says Ukraine needs decisions on deliveries of modern tanks
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that Kyiv needs decisions on real deliveries of modern tanks that would strengthen the country's defence.

"Discussions must be concluded with decisions," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. "Decisions on real strengthening of our defense against terrorists. Allies have the required number of tanks. When the needed weighty decisions are made, we will be happy to thank you for each weighty decision."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
3
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India
4
Daniel Calugar Share How AI Protects Your Finance Account from Fraud

Daniel Calugar Share How AI Protects Your Finance Account from Fraud

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023