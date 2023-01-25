BRIEF-RBNZ Says New Foreign Reserves Framework Agreed By RBNZ And Minister Of Finance
Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2023 04:32 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 04:32 IST
Reserve Bank of New Zealand : * NEW FOREIGN RESERVES FRAMEWORK AGREED BY RBNZ AND MINISTER OF FINANCE
* FOREIGN RESERVES ARE SAFE AND LIQUID ASSETS HELD IN CURRENCIES, SUCH AS UNITED STATES DOLLARS, EUROS, AND AUSTRALIAN DOLLARS * MINISTER OF FINANCE AND OUR BOARD HAVE AGREED THAT AN INCREASE TO FOREIGN RESERVES HOLDINGS IS NEEDED
* AS PART OF FRAMEWORK, RESERVE BANK & MINISTER OF FINANCE REQUIRED TO AGREE TO LEVEL OF FOREIGN RESERVES THAT WE SHOULD HOLD IN ORDER TO MEET OBJECTIVES Further company coverage:
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- FRAMEWORK
- EUROS
- New Zealand
- Reserve Bank of
- RESERVE BANK & MINISTER OF
- FINANCE
Advertisement
ALSO READ
New Zealand breweries see CO2 rationing as shortage hits
Northeastern New Zealand braces for cyclone Hale, emergency declared
U.S.'s Yellen chairs meeting with UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand ministers
Ghana requests 20 Common Framework debt restructuring -source
UPDATE 1-Ghana requests G20 Common Framework debt restructuring -source