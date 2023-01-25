Left Menu

BRIEF-RBNZ Says New Foreign Reserves Framework Agreed By RBNZ And Minister Of Finance

Reserve Bank of New Zealand : * NEW FOREIGN RESERVES FRAMEWORK AGREED BY RBNZ AND MINISTER OF FINANCE

* FOREIGN RESERVES ARE SAFE AND LIQUID ASSETS HELD IN CURRENCIES, SUCH AS UNITED STATES DOLLARS, EUROS, AND AUSTRALIAN DOLLARS * MINISTER OF FINANCE AND OUR BOARD HAVE AGREED THAT AN INCREASE TO FOREIGN RESERVES HOLDINGS IS NEEDED

* AS PART OF FRAMEWORK, RESERVE BANK & MINISTER OF FINANCE REQUIRED TO AGREE TO LEVEL OF FOREIGN RESERVES THAT WE SHOULD HOLD IN ORDER TO MEET OBJECTIVES Further company coverage:

