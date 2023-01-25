Mumbai: Police bust fake currency racket, seizes counterfeit notes worth Rs 19 lakh

Left Menu

According to the police, the accused would come from Palghar to run the fake currency racket in Mumbai. They informed further that it was hard to tell the counterfeit notes from the original as the accused used a (glittering) blue plastic strip in the middle of the notes to make them pass off as original.

ANI | Updated: 25-01-2023 08:23 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 08:23 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai's Malvani police on Tuesday arrested two persons for allegedly running a fake currency racket. They said they recovered fake currency notes in the denominations of 2000, 500, 200 and 100, worth Rs 19 lakh, from the accused.

According to the police, the accused would come from Palghar to run the fake currency racket in Mumbai. They informed further that it was hard to tell the counterfeit notes from the original as the accused used a (glittering) blue plastic strip in the middle of the notes to make them pass off as original. The Malvani police said while on a routine patrol on January 23, they spotted a person moving suspicously near MHB Colony Malvani Gate No. 8. On frisking him, the police said they recovered fake currency notes worth Rs 1 lakh.

The accused was identiufied as 21-year-old accused Fahil Irfan Shaikh, police said. The police also arrested 23-year-old accused Mehboob Nabisab Shaikh in connection with the case.

Police said on searching their house, more fake notes worth Rs 18 lakh were recovered. A case of fraud was registered against the accused, police said. (ANI)

