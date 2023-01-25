Left Menu

Loss to Tur crop due to pest attack: Govt announces relief of Rs 10,000 per hectare as special case

Considering the damage to Tur crop in Bidar, Kalburagi and Yadgir districts a special case, the Karnataka government announced a compensation of Rs 10,000 per hectare but limiting it to the maximum of two hectares as per NDRF/SDRF guidelines.

ANI | Updated: 25-01-2023 08:27 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 08:27 IST
Loss to Tur crop due to pest attack: Govt announces relief of Rs 10,000 per hectare as special case
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Considering the damage to Tur crop in Bidar, Kalburagi and Yadgir districts a special case, the Karnataka government announced a compensation of Rs 10,000 per hectare but limited it to a maximum of two hectares as per NDRF/SDRF guidelines. The total compensation to be distributed to Tur farmers will be around Rs 223 crore.

This decision was taken in a meeting of senior officials of various departments presided over by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai after his return from the official tour on Tuesday. With the unprecedented rain followed by dry/moist weather conditions post-November in Bidar, Kalburagi and Yadgir districts, the Tur crop has been attacked by pests causing loss to farmers. According to statistics, the extent of damage is 1.98 lakh hectares in Kalburagi district, 0.145 lakh hectares in Bidar district and 0.1028 lakh hectares in Yadgir district. All these put together, the total damage of the Tur crop has been out at 2.2278 lakh hectares.

Treating it as a special case, the government has taken a decision to compensate the Tur farmers by giving a compensation of Rs 10,000 per hectare. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; J&J expects inflation, China COVID hit to carry into 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
4
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023