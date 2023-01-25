Left Menu

J-K: 5 rescued from terror fold in Baramulla

Unearthing a major activity of terrorists to misguide the youth and entice them to join terrorist ranks, Baramulla police along with army 29 RR has succeeded in rescuing five youths including two juveniles (identity protected) from joining terror ranks.

ANI | Updated: 25-01-2023 08:28 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 08:28 IST
Baramulla police along with the 29 RR of the Army rescued five youths including two juveniles from joining terror ranks, said a statement. On the basis of tipoff, it was learnt that some youngsters were enticed by terror handlers from Pakistan to join terrorist organizations. On receiving this input, security forces first traced these youths and they were subjected to sustained questioning with the help of their parents, added the statement.

On youths' disclosure, it was learnt that they were in touch with terrorist handlers in Pakistan through social media to get recruited into terror outfits, as per the statement. Terror handlers were trying to radicalise these boys. These teenagers have now been handed over to their parents after proper counselling. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

