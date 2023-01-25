MAHSRC to soon get 320-metre-long river bridge

Left Menu

A 320-metre-long river bridge on the Mumbai Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor (MAHSRC) is being built by the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL).

ANI | Updated: 25-01-2023 08:29 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 08:29 IST
River bridge over Mumbai Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A 320-metre-long river bridge on the Mumbai Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor (MAHSRC) is being built by the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL). As confirmed by the NHRSCL officials, the first river bridge on the Mumbai Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor is being built on the Par river in the Valsad district of Gujarat.

The bridge consists of 8 full span girders which will be 40 metres each, confirmed the sources. According to NHSRCL, the height of the piers will be from 14.9 to 20.0 metres while the circular piers will have a diameter of four to five metres.

The bridge works on important rivers such as Narmada, Tapti, Mahi and Sabarmati are still in progress, said the source. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

