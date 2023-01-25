Left Menu

Republic Day: 901 police personnel awarded medals; CRPF bags maximum 48 Gallantry awards

A total of 901 police personnel have been awarded police medals on the occasion of Republic Day, 2023 with Central Reserve Force (CRPF) personnel selected for a maximum of 48 Gallantry Awards.

ANI | Updated: 25-01-2023 11:21 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 11:21 IST
Republic Day: 901 police personnel awarded medals; CRPF bags maximum 48 Gallantry awards
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 901 police personnel have been awarded medals on the occasion of Republic Day, 2023 with Central Reserve Force (CRPF) personnel selected for a maximum of 48 Gallantry Awards. Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) has been awarded to 140, President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM) to 93 and Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PM) has been awarded to 668 Police personnel.

Among the majority of the 140 Gallantry Awards, 80 personnel from Left Wing Extremism affected areas and 45 personnel from Jammu and Kashmir region are being awarded. Among the personnel receiving Gallantry Awards, 48 are from Central Reserve Force (CRPF) followed by 31 from Maharashtra; 25 from Jammu and Kashmir Police, nine from Jharkhand; seven each from Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Border Security Force (BSF) and the remaining from the other states and Union Territories (UTs) and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) is awarded on the ground of Conspicuous Gallantry in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals. President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM) is awarded for special distinguished record in Police Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PM) is awarded for valuable service characterized by resource and devotion to duty. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; J&J expects inflation, China COVID hit to carry into 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
4
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023