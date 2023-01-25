Left Menu

UP govt constitutes 3-member committee to probe Lucknow building collapse incident

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday constituted a three-member committee to probe into the case of a residential building collapse in Lucknow's Wazir Hasanganj.

Visual from the spot (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday constituted a three-member committee to probe into the case of a residential building collapse in Lucknow's Wazir Hasanganj. On the directions of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the investigative team constitutes Commissioner Lucknow Roshan Jacob, Joint Commissioner of Police Lucknow Piyush Mordia and Chief Engineer PWD Lucknow.

The team will identify the people responsible for the mishap. The government has ordered the committee to submit its report within a week.

The police have reported that so far they have rescued 14 people from the debris of the residential building that collapsed in Wazir Hasanganj Road in Lucknow on Tuesday. On Tuesday, three people died after the building collapsed on Wazir Hasanganj Road in Lucknow, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said.

As per the latest reports, three people are still trapped under rubble and the dead body of one old lady has been recovered from the spot. According to an official statement, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the accident and instructed sending SDRF and NDRF teams on the spot. The Chief Minister also directed the officials of the district administration to take the injured to the hospital immediately for their proper treatment. (ANI)

