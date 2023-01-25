Left Menu

Fans welcome SRK's 'Pathaan' with cakes in Bihar's Patna

Mona Cinema Hall in Patna saw fans gathered outside it in large numbers and cut cakes to welcome and celebrate the release of Shah Rukh Khan's spy-thriller 'Pathaan' on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 25-01-2023 14:19 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 14:19 IST
Fans welcome SRK's 'Pathaan' with cakes in Bihar's Patna
Fans cut cake to celebrate Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Pathaan' in Patna. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mona Cinema Hall in Patna saw fans gathered outside it in large numbers and cut cakes to welcome and celebrate the release of Shah Rukh Khan's spy-thriller 'Pathaan' on Wednesday. The fans expressed their happiness and raised "Shahrukh Khan Zindabad" slogans to extend their support amid the controversy surrounding the movie.

While talking to ANI, Shakib Imran, a fan said, "We want to see 'Pathaan' movie and we will see it. Those who want to watch the film are welcome to the cinema hall. Those who do not want to watch, will not be forced. Shah Rukh Khan's movie has come out after four years so it is obvious that we will watch it. We are celebrating the movie as a festival. We all are very excited." Another fan, Ahmed said, "We are feeling very proud. Our entire friend circle is here to watch the movie. There is no controversy anymore. The reach of the film has only increased after the initial controversy around the song 'Besharam Rang'. The movie is in demand in the international market. The film is being released in more than 100 countries. This is the impact of Shah Rukh Khan. He is known worldwide."

"I have been SRK's fan since the beginning. I am so excited that I have booked two tickets and will watch the movie twice," said a fan Sartaaz. The controversy around the movie started after Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, aired his objections to one of the songs of the movie, released as 'Besharam Rang'.

Mishra then told media persons, "The costumes in the song at first glance are objectionable. It is clearly visible that the song of the film 'Pathaan' has been shot with a dirty mindset." 'Pathaan' is part of Aditya Chopra's ambitious spy universe and stars SRK, Deepika and John Abraham.

The adrenaline-pumping film was released on January 25 in theatres in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; J&J expects inflation, China COVID hit to carry into 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
4
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023