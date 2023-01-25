Left Menu

Ministry of Tourism to organise 6-day mega event "Bharat Parv" from January 26 at Red Fort lawns

ANI | Updated: 25-01-2023 14:47 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 14:47 IST
Ministry of Tourism to organise 6-day mega event "Bharat Parv" from January 26 at Red Fort lawns
Red Fort (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ministry of Tourism will organise a six-day mega event "Bharat Parv" at the Lawns and Gyan Path in front of Red Fort, Delhi from 26th to 31st January, as part of the Republic Day Celebrations, an official statement informed on Wednesday. As per the official statement, the Ministry of Tourism has been designated as the nodal Ministry for the event, the highlights of which will include showcasing of the best Republic Day Parade tableaux at the venue, cultural performances by the Zonal Cultural Centres as well as cultural troupes from States/ UTs, a pan - India Food Court and a pan - India Crafts Bazaar with 65 handicraft stalls.

"The event will be inaugurated on 26th January at 5:30 pm and will be open to the general public from 5:30 pm to 10:00 pm and from 12:00 noon to 10:00 pm from 27th onwards to 31st January. The event is expected to attract a large number of visitors on all days," the statement added. Bharat Parv was previously held in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 and 2021(Virtually) at the Lawns and Gyan Path in front of Red Fort. The physical event is being organized after a gap of 2 years at the Lawns and Gyan Path in front of Red Fort, it added.

"The event would have a Food Festival, Handicraft mela, folk and tribal dance performances, Performances by cultural troupes, Display of Republic Day Tableaux, illumination of Red Fort etc. Branding and promotion of Dekho Apna Desh, Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat, G20 and Mission LIFE would be undertaken during the event," the statement added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

