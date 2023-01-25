FACTBOX-Gautam Adani, world's third-richest person, targeted by U.S. short seller

India's Gautam Adani, the world's third-richest person and regularly in the news in his home country due to the meteoric rise of his business empire and numerous deals, is facing a barrage of criticism from a U.S. short-seller.

Adani Group stocks brought down the broader Mumbai market on Wednesday after Hindenburg Research raised concerns about high debts at the group and accused it of improper use of entities set up in offshore tax havens - a charge the group denies. Here are some facts about Gautam Adani, the first-generation tycoon who Forbes says has a net worth of $121 billion, behind only luxury billionaire Bernard Arnault and his family, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

* Adani was born on June 24, 1962, in Ahmedabad city in the western Indian state of Gujarat - from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi also comes. * He established the Adani Group in 1988, beginning with commodities trading.

* He is married to dentist Priti Adani and has two sons, Karan and Jeet. * Elder son Karan is head of Adani Ports and SEZ, and holds an economics degree from Purdue University in the United States. Karan is married to Paridhi, the daughter of Cyril Shroff, who runs one of the biggest corporate law firms in the country.

* Jeet is vice president, Adani Group finance. * Adani's brother Rajesh sits on the board of directors of the flagship company Adani Enterprises.

* Gautam Adani's nephew Pranav also sits on the board of Adani Enterprises and heads the company's city gas distribution, agro, real estate and natural resources businesses. * Adani was one of many people stuck inside Mumbai's Taj Mahal Hotel when in 2008 gunmen went on a killing spree.

* The combined market value of the Adani group's seven publicly traded companies - Adani Enterprises, Adani Wilmar , Adani Ports, Adani Green Energy, Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas, Adani Power - has increased several fold in about three years to $179 billion.

