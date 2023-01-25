Left Menu

Trivandrum: 3 arrested including minor girl's father in child marriage case

"Ameer, the main accused, was on bail after being arrested for raping the same girl in 2021," an official familiar with the matter said.

Trivandrum Police have arrested three people including a 23-year-old man, accused of raping a minor girl in 2021, in an alleged case of child marriage in Trivandrum's Nedumangad area, officials said on Wednesday. Besides, Ustad Anwar Sadath, (39) a local priest who facilitated the marriage and the minor girl's father were arrested on Monday and remanded the same day.

According to the Police, the marriage which took place secretly at a private function on January 18, came to light after school authorities took note of the girl's absence. "Ameer, the main accused, was on bail after being arrested for raping the same girl in 2021," an official familiar with the matter said.

"The school authorities filed a police complaint and the three were arrested," the official said. "Out on bail, Ameer continued to visit the girl's house and raped her. Ameer persuaded the girl's father to marry her daughter with him and they agreed," the official added.

All the accused have been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO Act) and remanded to police custody, an offical familiar with the matter said. Ameer has been involved with the local Mafia and involved in other criminal cases, Police added. (ANI)

