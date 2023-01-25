Left Menu

Bharat Fritz Werner to ramp up production in TN unit

Updated: 25-01-2023
Machine tools manufacturer Bharat Fritz Werner Ltd (BFW) would ramp up production at its manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu and would create 600 new jobs in the region, the company said on Wednesday.

BFW is the flagship company of Kothari Group set up in collaboration with Fritz Werner Werkzeugmaschinen GmbH Germany.

''...announced its plan to scale up three-fold from its current annual capacity of 3,000 mcs to 10,000 mcs by setting up a new state of the art facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu,'' the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The company has committed a 'substantial' investment in three phases for a plant with a 60,000 square metre built-up area over a land of more than 50 acres, BFW said.

The first phase of the plant was expected to commence operations by first quarter of 2024 with the second phase in Q2 and third in FY 2025.

''BFW has firmed up its roadmap to be a global player by 2025 and the vision boasts a large and integrated manufacturing facility with a provision for critical sub-suppliers to be located under one roof for efficient logistics,'' company MD Ravi Raghavan said.

''I am happy to share that our scale-up by three times and aligned product technology roadmap through our initiative 'LEAP-BFW' is well poised to support the current and future needs of our global clients,'' he said.

With the setting up of facility, the company would generate 600 jobs in the region.

''We are hoping to create additional 600 jobs with this expansion. At BFW, we see no limits to enabling progress,'' he said.

