Mumbai: BEST bus catches fire in Bandra
No passenger was harmed, after a Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) bus caught fire in Mumbai's Bandra area on Wednesday.
ANI | Updated: 25-01-2023 16:07 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 16:07 IST
A Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) bus caught fire in Mumbai's Bandra area on Wednesday.
No passengers were harmed in the incident, officials said.
The incident happened in Mumbai's Bandra area. The rescue teams reached the spot and started the rescue operation. (ANI)
