Left Menu

Bajaj Auto Q3 profit up 3 pc at Rs 1,473 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2023 16:28 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 16:13 IST
Bajaj Auto Q3 profit up 3 pc at Rs 1,473 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • India

Bajaj Auto on Wednesday said its consolidated net profit increased 3 percent to Rs 1,473 crore in the third quarter that ended December 31, 2022, aided by sales growth in the domestic market.

The Pune-based company had reported a net profit of Rs 1,430 crore for the October-December period a year ago.

Total revenue from operations rose to Rs 9,319 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 9,022 crore in the year-ago period.

The company said its total sales across domestic and export markets stood at 9,83,276 units in the third quarter as compared with 11,81,361 units in the same period last fiscal, a dip of 17 percent.

In the domestic market, the company reported sales of 5,44,188 units, up 4 percent from 5,23,299 units in the year-ago period.

Exports, however, dropped 33 percent to 4,39,088 units as against 6,58,062 units in the October-December period of last fiscal.

''On exports, macro-economic challenges continue to subdue industry volumes across overseas geographies. While the company continues to navigate this situation through decisive actions, market share remains stable and the resilient performance in the ASEAN is alleviating in part, the drop in volumes across other regions,'' Bajaj Auto said.

The balance sheet continues to be healthy with surplus cash of Rs 14,894 crore as of December 31, 2022, providing the capacity for growth investments, it added.

Shares of the company on Wednesday ended 0.87 percent up at Rs 3,717.40 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; J&J expects inflation, China COVID hit to carry into 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
4
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023