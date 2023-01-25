Vaccine for cervical cancer prevention to be available in small quantity in 2023, increased next year: Adar Poonawalla

By Shalini Bhardwaj A day after the launch of the first made-in-India Human Papillomavirus (HPV) "CERVAVAC" vaccine for the prevention of cervical cancer, Chief Executive Officer of Serum Institute of India (SII), Adar Poonawalla on Wednesday said that the availability of the vaccine will be little in number this year, however, it would be boosted next year.

Poonawalla briefed Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya about the HPV vaccine in the national capital. Speaking to ANI after the meeting, the SII CEO said, "I had come to brief the Union Health minister about it. We'll wait for the government program to roll out. Capacity is very small this year but we'll build a large capacity to take care of the entire nation's needs for next year."

Talking about the rollout programme of the vaccine, Poonawalla said that it would be done through government programmes this year. "We will slowly roll it out through government programs this year. I can't comment on pricing now. We will wait for tendering process and follow government protocols," he said.

On Tuesday Serum Institute of India launched first made-in-India HPV vaccine for cervical cancer. Chief Executive Officer of Serum Institute of India (SII), Adar Poonawalla, announced the launch of the first made-in-India Human Papillomavirus (HPV) "CERVAVAC" vaccine, for the prevention of cervical cancer.

The launch took place in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah, Adar Poonawalla, and the Director of Government & Regulatory Affairs at Serum Institute of India, Prakash K Singh. "On the occasion of India's National Girl Child Day and Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, @SerumInstIndia is pleased to launch the first made-in-India HPV vaccine by the hands of our Hon'ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji. @PrakashKsingh7," tweeted Adar Poonawalla.

'CERVAVAC' is an outcome of a partnership of DBT and BIRAC with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, supported by Serum Institute of India Private Limited for the indigenous development of quadrivalent vaccine through its partnership programme 'Grand Challenges India'. (ANI)

