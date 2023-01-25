Dr Reddy's Lab Q3 net up 77 pc at Rs 1,247 crore

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories on Wednesday reported a 77 percent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,247 crore in the third quarter that ended December 31, 2022.

The drug firm had reported a net profit of Rs 706 crore in the October-December period of the previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 6,770 crore during the period under review as against Rs 5,320 crore in the year-ago period, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories said in a regulatory filing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)