Polish PM thanks Germany's Scholz for deciding to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine
Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2023 17:17 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 16:36 IST
- Country:
- Poland
Poland's prime minister thanked German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday for his decision to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.
"Thank you @Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz," Mateusz Morawiecki wrote on Twitter. "The decision to send Leopards to Ukraine is a big step towards stopping Russia."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Leopards
- Leopard 2
- Olaf Scholz
- German
- Mateusz Morawiecki
- Russia
- Poland
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Taiwan calls on Germany to help maintain 'regional order'
Germany's new China strategy 'guided by ideology', ambassador says
I'm always available: Thomas Muller U-turns on playing for Germany
German, Lithuanian lawmakers show support in Taiwan visit
Germany's inflation probably peaked as energy prices fall - govt adviser