Polish PM thanks Germany's Scholz for deciding to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine

Poland's prime minister thanked German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday for his decision to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

"Thank you @Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz," Mateusz Morawiecki wrote on Twitter. "The decision to send Leopards to Ukraine is a big step towards stopping Russia."

