Delhi Police busts 'Pushpa'-movie inspired liquor smuggling gang, recovers 626 bottles of illicit liquor

Delhi police on Wednesday busted a liquor smuggling gang transporting the bottles to Bihar and recovered 626 bottles of illicit liquor from Delhi's Sanjay Gandhi Trasport (SGT) Nagar.

ANI | Updated: 25-01-2023 16:56 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 16:56 IST
Delhi Police busts 'Pushpa'-movie inspired liquor smuggling gang, recovers 626 bottles of illicit liquor
Police recovers illicit liquor in Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Police busted a liquor smuggling gang and recovered 626 bottles of illicit liquor from Delhi's Sanjay Gandhi Trasport (SGT) Nagar, informed police on Wednesday. The gang was allegedly inspired by South Indian movie 'Pushpa', informed the Police.

According to the police, two rickshaw pullers brought a few plastic drums to a transport company in SGT Nagar and produced two fake bills on the behalf of a trading company for transporting the drums to an enterprise company in Bihar. On suspicion, when asked for details, the rickshaw pullers refused to disclose the information and fled the site with the rickshaws. Later, the manager informed the transport company about the act. The company's owner Sunny Kumar informed the police at Samaypur Badli police station in Delhi.

After receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and began investigating the drums. After this, they recovered the illicit liquor manufactured in Haryana. Police have filed a complaint and legal action is being taken into the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

