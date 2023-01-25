PM Modi interacts with NCC cadets, NSS volunteers ahead of Republic Day
The Prime Minister said the youth represent the country's aspirations and dreams and the biggest responsibility of making India a developed country rests on their shoulders
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday interacted with the NCC cadets, NSS volunteers and performers who are a part of this year's Republic Day programme in the national capital. The Prime Minister said the youth represent the country's aspirations and dreams and the biggest responsibility of making India a developed country rests on their shoulders.
"The 'Yuva Samvad' holds special importance for me for two factors - Youth have energy, enthusiasm, zeal and novelty and through you the positivity inspires me to work hard day and night and in this Azadi ka Amrit Kaal, all of you represent country's aspirations and dreams," the Prime Minister said. "You are going to be the greatest beneficiaries of developed India and the biggest responsibility to build this rests on your shoulders," he added.
PM Modi said he will interact with lakhs of students across the country through Pariksha Pe Charcha. (ANI)
