Over 4 lakh street vendors availing benefits under PM SVANidhi Scheme in UP

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has disbursed loans worth Rs 8.76 lakh under PM Street Vendor's Atma Nirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi Scheme) in all districts till December 2022.

ANI | Updated: 25-01-2023 17:35 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 17:35 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has disbursed over 8.76 lakh loans under PM Street Vendor's Atma Nirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) Scheme in all 75 districts of the state till December 2022. Under the Prime Minister Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) in Uttar Pradesh, over 4 lakh street vendors are getting benefits. Moreover, till December, about 46 per cent of the active registered vendors have carried out transactions worth Rs 7 crores, informed the government in a press release on Wednesday.

As per the release, the maximum number of digital vendors are active in Varanasi, Prayagraj, Firozabad, Lucknow and Meerut. About 34,514 loans have been settled digitally in Varanasi, which has about 25,851 street vendors. Of these, 74.90 per cent have got loans under the scheme. Transactions of more than Rs 32 lakh have taken place here. Similarly, 25,851 street vendors are active in Prayagraj, where more than 37 lakh transactions have been done. As many as 12,347 street vendors are active in Firozabad.

Similarly, there are 40,740 active vendors in Lucknow. Here, transactions totalling Rs 1.14 crore have taken place through 77,247 loans. Meerut also has 16957 active vendors registered. Here, 35015 loans have been disbursed and transactions of more than 26 lakhs have been completed, the release stated. To ensure maximum vendor benefit, the state government has taken several steps. A survey was conducted in all the districts to identify the vendors that have been using other UPI Ids. The government is also setting up camps to ensure that the vendors become digitally advanced, the release added.

"Under the PM SVANidhi scheme, the government provides loans to the street vendors to resume their work again. These include people like vegetable sellers, fruit sellers and even those having small fast food shops. Under the scheme, the government provides loans up to Rs 50,000. Under this scheme, the government also provides subsidies on the loan. Once the application is approved, the loan amount is transferred to the account in three installments," the government said in the release. (ANI)

