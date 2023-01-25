NYSE says sell short restriction was triggered 'erroneously'
The New York Stock Exchange said on Wednesday that a sell short restriction (SSR) was "erroneously" triggered in a set of ticker symbols for companies listed on the exchange on Tuesday that led to a glitch at market open. The glitch prevented the opening auctions for a slew of stocks, prompting widespread trading halts, confusion over whether orders were being filled at correct prices and trades in more than 250 securities being busted.
The glitch prevented the opening auctions for a slew of stocks, prompting widespread trading halts, confusion over whether orders were being filled at correct prices and trades in more than 250 securities being busted. The SSR is a process aimed at limiting short selling. The goal is to prevent short sellers from pushing the shares of a company lower.
The SSR will be deactivated prior to the NYSE opening on Wednesday, the company said.
