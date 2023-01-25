Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh: Roads blocked, power and water supply disrupted amid snowfall

Following fresh snowfall in Himachal Pradesh during the past 24 hours, many roads have been closed and a number of power supply and water supply schemes have been disrupted, as per the state disaster management authority.

ANI | Updated: 25-01-2023 18:41 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 18:41 IST
Himachal Pradesh: Roads blocked, power and water supply disrupted amid snowfall
Representational Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following fresh snowfall in Himachal Pradesh during the past 24 hours, many roads have been closed and a number of power supply and water supply connections have been disrupted, as per the state disaster management authority. The Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority said, "Due to the fresh snowfall, 262 roads have been closed including National Highway (NH-003), 889 power supply schemes and 29 water supply schemes have been disrupted in the state."

Earlier, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued heavy snowfall warning across Himachal Pradesh for Tuesday and Wednesday following the presence of a Western Disturbance. The state meteorological department also predicted bad weather in the higher reaches of the state.

Senior scientist at IMD Sandeep Kumar Sharma said that there will be another spell of rain and snowfall in the region. "This western disturbance will be active in the state on the 25th, 26th and 27th of January. There is the possibility of snowfall and the temperatures will drop by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; J&J expects inflation, China COVID hit to carry into 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
4
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023