BRIEF-NYSE Says Says Root Cause Was Manual Error Involving Disaster Recovery Configuration; Normal Opening For Jan 25 Expected

Jan 25 (Reuters) -

* NYSE SAYS SAYS ROOT CAUSE DETERMINED TO BE MANUAL ERROR INVOLVING DISASTER RECOVERY CONFIGURATION; ALL SYSTEMS ARE OPERATIONAL, NORMAL OPENING FOR JAN 25 EXPECTED Further company coverage:

