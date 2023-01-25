Left Menu

Kashmiri apparel sellers draw attention at Hyderabad's Numaish exhibition

Hyderabad has become a temporary home for sellers from across the country with businessmen from different parts of the nation setting up stalls at the 82nd All India Industrial Exhibition Numaish 2023.

ANI | Updated: 25-01-2023 19:18 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 19:18 IST
Kashmiri apparel sellers draw attention at Hyderabad's Numaish exhibition
Visuals from the exhibition in Hyderabad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad has become a temporary home for sellers from across the country with businessmen from different parts of the nation setting up stalls at the 82nd All India Industrial Exhibition Numaish 2023. While sellers from across India have turned up to exhibit their products, Kashmiri stalls selling pure Kashmiri products are receiving special attention from the visitors like every year.

Mohammad Younus, from Kashmir, who has been selling Kashmiri clothes at the exhibition for the last 15 years claimed his shop being the first shop to sell Kashmiri clothes in Numaish exhibition and expressed his happiness over the footfall at the event this year. "Kashmiri clothes are unlike the Hyderabadi clothes. Our clothes have more handwork and are less fancy which is being liked by the customers. People come here searching for original Kashmiri clothes," he said.

A customer who visited to purchase Kashmiri clothes expressed happiness over the quality of the Kashmiri clothes. "The apparel in this stall is very unique with exceptional quality. Since we can not go to Kashmir every day, this stall provides us with an opportunity to buy good quality original Kashmiri clothes," said Nimi Khasimpuri, the customer.

Another customer, Hema Jaiswal said, "We have been visiting the Numaish exhibition since childhood and have been buying Kashmiri clothes." The annual extravaganza, 'Numaish', which is hosted by Hyderabad every year, recently opened for visitors at Exhibition Grounds in Nampally.

The 82nd edition of All India Industrial Exhibition Numaish 2023 was organised on January 1 and will continue till February 15. Departments of state and central government, along with vendors across the nation, set up stalls at the exhibition every year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; J&J expects inflation, China COVID hit to carry into 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
4
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023