Left Menu

Bihar child trafficking: NCPCR chief claims police not filing FIR, urges CM Nitish Kumar to act

Taking to Twitter, the NCPCR chairman said the five minor girls were rescued and one of the accused persons nabbed.

ANI | Updated: 25-01-2023 19:23 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 19:23 IST
Bihar child trafficking: NCPCR chief claims police not filing FIR, urges CM Nitish Kumar to act
NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The chairperson of the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), Priyank Kanoongo, on Wednesday accused the police of not registering an FIR in connection with the trafficking of five minor girls in Bihar and sought the intervention of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in the matter. Taking to Twitter, the NCPCR chairman said the five minor girls were rescued and one of the accused persons nabbed.

"One minor girl from West Bengal and four minor girls from Assam, who were brought as victims of child trafficking in Motihari, Bihar, have been rescued on the instructions of @NCPCR. One accused, Manan Ansari, is missing and the other accused, Musa Shaikh has been caught. FIR is awaited, and the report of action taken is also yet to come," the NCPCR chief tweeted. In another tweet, Kanoongo alleged that Turkolia police station has not registered an FIR and neither has it produced the girls before the state's Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

"A girl told me on (the) phone that she has been brought here from Assam by Musa Sheikh. Musa is still in Turkolia police station but station in-charge Mithlesh Kumar is neither writing FIR nor presenting the girls before (the) CWC. The girls are in (the) police station since 3 am last night. @NitishKumar please pay attention," he said in another tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; J&J expects inflation, China COVID hit to carry into 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
4
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023