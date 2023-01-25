Left Menu

Increasing women participation in democratic process an achievement of India's election process, democracy: President Droupadi Murmu

Since 2011, National Voters' Day has been celebrated on January 25 every year, all across the country to mark the foundation day of the Election Commission of India -- January 25, 1950.

ANI | Updated: 25-01-2023 19:28 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 19:28 IST
Increasing women participation in democratic process an achievement of India's election process, democracy: President Droupadi Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu at 13th National Voters' Day event (Image: Twitter/President of India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu, while participating at the 13th National Voters' Day Celebrations in the national capital on Wednesday, said it is an achievement of India's election process and its democracy as the active participation of women in the democratic process is continuously increasing. Citing the 2019 general election, President Murmu said the number of female voters was slightly higher than that of males.

She added also noteworthy was the fact that for the first time in the history of Parliament, both the Houses together, the number of women parliamentarians has crossed the hundred mark. "From Gram Panchayat to Parliament, women are contributing significantly. Their participation and numbers should increase further," a Rashtrapati Bhavan release quoted her as saying.

On the occasion of National Voters' Day, the President presented the National Awards for the year 2022 to State and District level officers for their outstanding performance in the conduct of elections during 2022. National Awards were also presented to important stakeholders like government media and communication organizations and other departments for their valuable contribution towards voters' awareness. The President received the first copy of a book titled 'Electing the First Citizen - An illustrated Chronicle of India's Presidential Elections' from the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar. The book gives glimpses into the historic journey of Presidential Elections in the country.

Since 2011, National Voters' Day has been celebrated on January 25 every year, all across the country to mark the foundation day of the Election Commission of India -- January 25, 1950. The main purpose of this celebration is to create electoral awareness amongst citizens and encourage them to participate in the electoral process. National Voters' Day is also used to facilitate the enrolment of voters, especially the newly eligible young voters. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; J&J expects inflation, China COVID hit to carry into 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
4
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023