Germany's economic situation to brighten from spring - ministry

The situation in Europe's biggest economy is expected to improve in the course of the year from spring onwards, the economy ministry said on Wednesday.

If a recession should happen, it would be milder and shorter than previously expected, it said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the government revised up its forecast for the economic output. It now expects the economy to grow by 0.2% this year, up from its autumn forecast of a 0.4% decline. Inflation is now seen at 6% in 2023, down from the previous 7% forecast.

Also Read: WHO/Europe backs travel checks from U.S. given spread of latest Omicron variant

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)