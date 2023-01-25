Left Menu

India's G20 presidency opportunity to promote democracy, multilateralism: President

The President said the respect that India has earned on the world stage has resulted in new opportunities as well as responsibilities.

ANI | Updated: 25-01-2023 20:03 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 20:03 IST
President Droupadi Murmu. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Noting that the world has started to look at India with new sense of respect, President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said that India's G20 presidency is an opportunity to promote democracy and multilateralism and the premier forum for international economic cooperation will be able to enhance its efforts to build a more equitable world order. In her address to the nation on the eve of the 74th Republic Day, the President said the respect that India has earned on the world stage has resulted in new opportunities as well as responsibilities.

"As a result of a series of initiatives in recent years to transform all aspects of governance and unleash creative energies of people, the world has started to look at India with a new sense of respect. Our interventions in various world forums have started making a positive difference. The respect that India has earned on the world stage has resulted in new opportunities as well as responsibilities. This year, as you know, India holds the presidency of the Group of 20 nations," she said. President Murmu said that with its motto of universal brotherhood, India stands for peace and prosperity of all. This was her first address to the nation on the eve of Republic Day.

"G20 presidency is an opportunity to promote democracy and multilateralism and the right forum for shaping a better world and a better future. Under India's leadership, I am sure, G20 will be able to further enhance its efforts to build a more equitable and sustainable world order," she said. The President said as G20 represents about two-thirds of the world population and around 85 per cent of global GDP, it is an ideal forum to discuss and find solutions for global challenges.

"To my mind, global warming and climate change are the most pressing among them. Global temperatures are rising and incidents of extreme weather are increasing. We are faced with the dilemma: To lift more and more people out of poverty, we need economic growth, but that growth also comes from fossil fuel. Unfortunately, the poor bear the brunt of global warming more than others," she said. "Developing and popularizing alternative sources of energy is one of the solutions. India has taken a commendable lead in this direction by giving a policy push to solar energy and electric vehicles. At the global level, however, emerging economies need a helping hand from advanced nations in the form of technology transfer and financial support," she added.

India formally assumed G20 Presidency in December last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

