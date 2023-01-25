Uphar evidence tampering: Delhi HC issues notice to Ansals on police plea

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to Ansal Brothers and others on a revision plea moved by the Delhi police. The appeal has challenged the trial court order reducing the jail term from seven years to eight months for allegedly tampering with evidence in the 1997 Uphaar cinema tragedy fire case which claimed 59 lives.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani issued notice to Sushil Ansal, Gopal Ansal and others including the Association of Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT) and asked them to file their reply within 4 weeks. The next hearing is fixed on April 13.

Delhi Police has challenged the order of July 2022, passed by the District and Principal judge ordering the release of the Ansals Brothers. The court had reduced their jail term to eight months. The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate of Patiala house awarded Ansals a seven years jail term and fine in November 2021.

While deciding the appeal against the order the Sessions Judge had called the sentence harsh and onerous. It had also called the sentence disproportionate to their age. The sessions judge's order was challenged by AVUT. Ansal Brothers have also challenged the order of the District and Sessions Judge. All these appeals are pending before the High Court.

The high court was informed of this fact, and thereafter the court ordered that all the matters will be heard together. Considering the advance age of the convicts in the case, the matter has to be heard in a reasonable time, justice Bhambhani remarked.

The Uphar Tragedy is related to a Fire incident during the screening of the Hindi film Border on June 13, 1997. In this tragic incident, 59 people died and several were injured. (ANI)

