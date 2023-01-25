Left Menu

Pune: Five people arrested for killing 7 of family

In a major twist in the case related to the recovery of bodies of seven members of a family from the Bhima river in Pune, police probe has revealed that they were allegedly murdered by their relatives.

ANI | Updated: 25-01-2023 20:17 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 20:17 IST
Pune: Five people arrested for killing 7 of family
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major twist in the case related to the recovery of bodies of seven members of a family from the Bhima river in Pune, police probe has revealed that they were allegedly murdered by their relatives. The bodies were found in the Bhima river near Pargaon bridge in Daund town of the Pune district between January 18 and 24.

The deceased were identified as Mohan Pawar (45), his wife Sangita Pawar, their daughter Rani Fulware (24), son-in-law Shyam Fulware (28) and their three children aged between 3 and 7 years. The police informed that after recovering all seven bodies, it registered an accidental death report and started probing the case.

"During the investigation, it was found that accused Ashok Kalyan Pawar, Shyam Kalyan Pawar, Shankar Kalyan Pawar, Prakash Kalyan Pawar, and Kantabai Jadhav, who are siblings and cousins of the deceased Mohan Pawar, had murdered all the seven victims," the police said. According to Pune Rural SP Ankit Goyal, during the investigation, some facts surfaced which revealed that all the deceased were murdered and it was prima-facie understood that one of the accused, Ashok Pawar's son Dhananjay Pawar had died a few months ago in an accident in Pune city and a related case was also registered.

"But Ashok Pawar was angry and held Mohan's son responsible for Dhananjay's death which prompted them to commit this act of murder," he said. The police said that all five accused have been arrested under section 302 and section 120 b (conspiracy) of IPC. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; J&J expects inflation, China COVID hit to carry into 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
4
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023