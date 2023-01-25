Left Menu

Joshimath land subsidence: 70 pc normalcy has returned, says Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Addressing a press conference here in Dehradun, CM Dhami asserted that the state is not facing as much problem in Joshimath and adjoining areas as is being projected. He said 70 per cent normalcy has returned to Joshimath.

He also informed that the government is preparing for the upcoming Char Dham Yatra. Criticizing the politicians for playing politics over the Joshimath land subsidence matter, CM Dhami said, "Politicians should refrain from doing politics over the issue and come forward to provide a helping hand to the government in the difficult times."

He also informed that the government is preparing for the upcoming Char Dham Yatra. Criticizing the politicians for playing politics over the Joshimath land subsidence matter, CM Dhami said, "Politicians should refrain from doing politics over the issue and come forward to provide a helping hand to the government in the difficult times."

Speaking on the relief work in the affected areas of Joshimath, CM Dhami said the government is seeking suggestions from the stakeholders to effectively carry out the relief process. "Various committees have been set up in Joshimath to evaluate the situation. We are waiting for the reports and further process will be done on its basis," he said.

Further warning the people involved in irregularities in the 2015-16 sub-inspector direct recruitment, CM said the entire property of those found guilty shall be confiscated and strict action shall be taken against them. He also said that those caught cheating will not be able to appear in any exam for the next 10 years.

"We are making a provision that those who are caught cheating in exams will not be able to appear in any exam for the next 10 years," said CM Dhami. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

