Jharkhand High Court grants bail to BJP MLA Dhullu Mahto in obstructing public servant case

The Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday granted bail to BJP MLA Dhullu Mahto, who was convicted to 18 months in prison for impeding authorities' work and shredding a police officer's uniform in order to help a person escape from police custody. Two co-accused Rajesh Gupta and Chunmun Gupta were also granted bail along with Mahto in the same case.

FIR was registered against the MLA, at Katras police station, Dhanbad in 2013. Recently he had surrendered before the lower court in Dhanbad. The bail was granted by the court of Justice Navneet Kumar, on the completion of four months of his jail term.

Despite getting bail, Mahto will remain in jail as he is facing trial in other cases. (ANI)

