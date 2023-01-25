Left Menu

Jharkhand High Court grants bail to BJP MLA Dhullu Mahto in obstructing public servant case

Two co-accused Rajesh Gupta and Chunmun Gupta were also granted bail along with Mahto in the same case.

ANI | Updated: 25-01-2023 20:47 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 20:42 IST
Jharkhand High Court grants bail to BJP MLA Dhullu Mahto in obstructing public servant case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday granted bail to BJP MLA Dhullu Mahto, who was convicted to 18 months in prison for impeding authorities' work and shredding a police officer's uniform in order to help a person escape from police custody. Two co-accused Rajesh Gupta and Chunmun Gupta were also granted bail along with Mahto in the same case.

FIR was registered against the MLA, at Katras police station, Dhanbad in 2013. Recently he had surrendered before the lower court in Dhanbad. The bail was granted by the court of Justice Navneet Kumar, on the completion of four months of his jail term.

Despite getting bail, Mahto will remain in jail as he is facing trial in other cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; J&J expects inflation, China COVID hit to carry into 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
4
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023