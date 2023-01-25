J-K: Indian Army busts two hideouts, recovers arms and ammunition
While one hideout was busted in Ratta Jabara forest, the other hideout was in the Dhoba forest.
The Indian Army on Wednesday busted two hideouts in the Poonch area in Jammu and Kashmir, and recovered a large quantity of arms and ammunition.
While one hideout was busted in Ratta Jabara forest, the other hideout was in the Dhoba forest.
"The Indian Army busted two hideouts in Poonch. One hideout has been busted in Ratta Jabara forest and another in Dhoba forest. A large quantity of arms and ammunition has been recovered from these hideouts," the Indian Army said in a statement. (ANI)
